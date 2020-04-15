Dave and Kara Bailey launch grocery service from pandemic-shuttered restaurants

While Dave and Kara Baileys' restaurants (Rooster, Baileys' Chocolate Bar, et al.) are closed until further notice during the coronavirus pandemic, the couple has launched a new retail-grocery service.
The Best of Baileys' Restaurants offers boxes of pre-selected groceries as well as a-la-carte items. Customers order online for next-day delivery or curbside pickup at Rooster at 3150 South Grand Boulevard in Tower Grove East.
The Baileys are not the first restaurateurs to turn to grocery sales during the pandemic, but their program is notably robust.
Customers can order a box of staples (eggs, milk, bread, produce, meat and cheese) or a box of 30 to 35 pounds of fresh produce. The Creature Comforts Box includes smoked salmon, prepared soup and chocolate-chip cookie dough from Baileys' Chocolate Bar.
Among the a-la-carte options are beer, wine and cocktail kits as well as grocery staples and pre-made fare.
“We wanted it to be more than just milk, eggs, bread, bacon, you know?” Dave Bailey tells Off the Menu. “Since we're not operating the restaurants, there isn't a prioritization to selling things that we also already have in inventory, because we've gotten rid of our inventory.”
The restaurants' supply chains have not been interrupted, Bailey says, and the Best of Baileys' Restaurants offerings can easily expand based on customer feedback.
A portion of the proceeds from each grocery box will go toward providing free meals to employees affected by the closure of the Baileys' restaurants. Bailey says the goal is to hand out multiple meals to affected employees twice weekly. He estimates 175 employees have expressed interest in the meals.
Customers can also donate meals or grocery boxes to employees. Bailey says in the first 48 hours online ordering was available, customers donated 138 meals and 735 pounds of produce.
Meanwhile, the Baileys are confronting the same issues as most restaurateurs are during the pandemic: what to make of the Payroll Protection Program and other parts of the federal CARES Act passed last month, and what a return to normal operations might look like.
The PPP provides Small Business Administration loans to cover eight weeks of payroll and limited other expenses. The loan is forgivable if the business owner maintains the business' level of employment and compensation or rehires any laid-off employees by June 30.
Bailey says the PPP rules and timeline need to be made clearer for restaurant owners, given the difficulty of reopening.
“It doesn't make any sense to hire a bunch of people back, tell them not to work and then risk not getting those funds forgiven,” he says.
Bailey says customer feedback will dictate future restaurant operations “because we could just fling open the doors and try to be business as normal, but if nobody wants that, then there's no point.”
The Baileys have a general idea of the order of events that might lead to reopening, but not one clear plan, he says.
“But we still theoretically haven't even hit peak deaths in Missouri and don't know exactly what timeline we're operating on,” he says. “And safety is the first priority.”
