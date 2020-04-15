Dave and Kara Bailey launch grocery service from pandemic-shuttered restaurants

The restaurants' supply chains have not been interrupted, Bailey says, and the Best of Baileys' Restaurants offerings can easily expand based on customer feedback.

A portion of the proceeds from each grocery box will go toward providing free meals to employees affected by the closure of the Baileys' restaurants. Bailey says the goal is to hand out multiple meals to affected employees twice weekly. He estimates 175 employees have expressed interest in the meals.

Customers can also donate meals or grocery boxes to employees. Bailey says in the first 48 hours online ordering was available, customers donated 138 meals and 735 pounds of produce.

Meanwhile, the Baileys are confronting the same issues as most restaurateurs are during the pandemic: what to make of the Payroll Protection Program and other parts of the federal CARES Act passed last month, and what a return to normal operations might look like.

The PPP provides Small Business Administration loans to cover eight weeks of payroll and limited other expenses. The loan is forgivable if the business owner maintains the business' level of employment and compensation or rehires any laid-off employees by June 30.