Knockout BBQ, the latest venture from restaurateurs Dave and Kara Bailey, is now open at 3150 South Grand Boulevard. It occupies part of the Tower Grove East building that has housed another Baileys' restaurant, Rooster, since 2014.
Dave Bailey tells Off the Menu Knockout BBQ does offer diner the familiar platters of meats: baby-back ribs, brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken and turkey.
“We're having fun with it, too, though,” Bailey says, with appetizers like the Texas Twinkie, a poblano chile stuffed with brisket cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
The menu includes sandwiches (a Cuban, a brisket Philly) and a smashed burger. Limited-time dishes (smoked fried chicken, red beans and rice) are grouped together as Knockouts.
Baileys' Restaurants director of operations and culinary development Andy White — who diners might remember from his time at such restaurants as Harvest and Schlafly Tap Room — oversaw the opening of Knockout BBQ.
Bailey says the new restaurant draws on "dialed in" versions of rubs and sauces used for barbecue in the Baileys' catering operations.
“We concentrated really hard on making sure that those meats were just perfect,” Bailey says.
Knockout BBQ uses mostly local hickory wood for smoking, with apple and cherry wood employed sparingly.
“We're varying the smoke times quite a bit and (also) the amount of smoke that we put in for the duration of the cook time to get different effects with the meats,” Bailey says.
Knockout BBQ also caters to diners who do not eat meat, with options including smoked jackfruit, vegan chili and seitan skewers.
Knockout BBQ is the second restaurant the Baileys have opened in 2019, following Pop, which debuted in Lafayette Square in February.
In addition to Knockout BBQ, Pop and two locations of Rooster, the Baileys also operate Baileys' Chocolate Bar, Baileys' Range, Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar and Small Batch.
Knockout BBQ is open for lunch from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and for dinner from 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.