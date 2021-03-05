DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery to open Webster Groves location

DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery in Maryland Heights is expanding to Webster Groves. The restaurant will open a second location at 20 Allen Avenue, Suite 120, the space previously occupied by Firenza Pizza.

Owner Julie Truong tells Off the Menu she finds Webster Groves appealing as a highly populated, very welcoming neighborhood.

“Even when I dine there, (I think), ‘Oh my god, this is such a cute area to be in,’” she says. “And I definitely want to bring some Vietnamese food there.”

The new DD Mau will feature the same menu and fast-casual format as the Maryland Heights original.

The menu includes pho, banh mi, rice bowls, vermicelli bowls, fried rice and spring rolls. Diners select their preferred protein from options that generally include beef, chicken, pork, shrimp and tofu.

The Webster Groves location is currently under construction. Truong is aiming to open this summer.