Delmar Loop restaurant Tavolo V permanently closes

Tavolo V in the Delmar Loop has closed permanently, as the St. Louis Business Journal first reported. The restaurant opened in 2012, featuring pizza, pasta and more Italian fare.

Owner Mike Del Pietro says the closure of Washington University's nearby campus and the postponements and cancellations of concerts at the Pageant and Delmar Hall across the street presented particular challenges for Tavolo V during the coronavirus pandemic.

“That's a big portion of our business and with those not being there, economically it doesn't seem really fitting” to reopen, he says.

Del Pietro also doesn't think the Loop will rebound as quickly as the locations of his other restaurants.

“The Loop is a great area, but it does have some challenges,” he says.

As for those other restaurants — Sugo's Spaghetteria and Babbo's Spaghetteria, which remain open for curbside pickup, and Il Palato and Del Pietro's, which are closed until further notice — Del Pietro doesn't plan to open their dining rooms as soon as St. Louis city and county allow it next week.

“I will definitely wait and whether it's a week or a month to find out where we are” in terms of local COVID-19 trends, he says.

