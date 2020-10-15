Diego's, serving Mexican fare, opens in University City

The Mexican restaurant Diego’s is now open at 630 North and South Road in University City. Diego’s is a new project from Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff, the married team who also own the vegetarian restaurant Frida’s on the same block at 602 North and South.

The couple announced Diego’s in December 2018. As Kwan told Off the Menu at that time, her passion for Mexican cuisine developed during the decade she lived in Chicago near some of that city’s “very best” taquerias, while her husband grew up in Laguna Vista, Texas, just north of the Mexican border.

Over Diego’s nearly two-year gestation, its menu has evolved to focus on small plates.

“The majority of the menu was going to be that way anyway,” Kwan says now. “But we've put on some more tacos than I anticipated — easier and friendlier items, I guess.”

Items that Kwan really wanted on the menu and thought some diners might enjoy — squash blossoms, for example — she cut.