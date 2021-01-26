Diners leave $2,200 tip at JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub

Employees at JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub in Valley Park received an unexpected bonus Sunday when a couple left a $2,200 tip on a $218.95 check.

“Best Pizza + Best Service,” a handwritten note on the receipt reads.

It was, the note adds, a “Covid Sucks” tip.

Teresa Gauvain, who owns JJ Twigs with her husband, Mike, tells Off the Menu that the customers wanted the $2,200 tip split among the 11 employees who were working at the restaurant that night.

“So they were all ecstatic,” Gauvin says. “Most of them here that night have children, rent payments, car payments. So they each got $200.”

Gauvin says the couple who left the tip are regular customers, old friends and generally generous people.

Business at JJ Twigs has been down a little bit during the coronavirus pandemic due to the limit on dine-in capacity, Gauvin says.

“But the good thing is we’re pizza, you know what I mean?” she says. “So carryout and curbside is just about carrying us. You know, everybody's used to coming and getting carryout for pizza anyway.”