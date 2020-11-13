 Skip to main content
Dixon's BBQ opens for takeout and curbside pickup in Overland
Dixon's BBQ opens for takeout and curbside pickup in Overland

Dixon's BBQ

Dixon's BBQ opens Nov. 12 in Overland. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

Dixon’s BBQ opens Friday at 2549 Woodson Road in Overland — not a moment too soon for either owner and pitmaster Joe Dixon or his new neighborhood, apparently.

“They’ve been knocking on the door every day, asking when I’m opening,” he tells Off the Menu. “So I’m really ready to serve some people some good barbecue.”

Dixon’s new venture is the successor to his original barbecue restaurant, Dixon Smoke Co., which he operated in midtown from December 2015 until June 2018.

(Dixon said in March he decided to close Dixon Smoke Co. after the 2017 death of his mother, Charlene Runnels, who had owned her own barbecue restaurant in Berkeley.)

The Dixon’s BBQ menu will be familiar to fans of Dixon Smoke Co. — “Everything everybody knows and loves,” Dixon says — including brisket, burnt ends, ribs and chicken smoked with cherry wood and oak in an all-wood smoker. Sides include mac and cheese, baked beans and corn.

Dixon’s BBQ is open for takeout and curbside pickup from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 314-395-2855.

