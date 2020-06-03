Dixon's BBQ to return, now in Overland

Dixon's BBQ is returning. The restaurant, formerly known as Dixon's Smoke Co., will open at 2549 Woodson Road in Overland.

The original Dixon's opened in midtown in December 2015 and closed in June 2018. Owner Joe Dixon tells Off the Menu he decided to close that restaurant after his mother, Charlene Runnels, died in 2017.

Runnels once owned her own barbecue restaurant in Berkeley, Charlie's, and Dixon credits her with starting him in cooking.

“I'm just trying to come out of it now and get back to cooking, man,” he says.

The new Dixon's will feature the same menu as the original — including the signature brisket and chicken tips and this restaurant critic's favorite side, corn on the cob slathered in a barbecue aioli — and the same process, using cherry wood and oak in an all-wood smoker.

Dixon has not set an opening date but says he is aiming to debut Dixon's BBQ this summer.

