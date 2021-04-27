 Skip to main content
Doggie Mac's to close brick-and-mortar restaurant indefinitely
Doggie Mac's exterior

Doggie Mac's is open near the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Bates Street. 

 Photo by Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch

The brick-and-mortar location of Doggie Mac’s at 5622 South Grand Boulevard in Carondelet will close indefinitely, owner Bryan Scott has announced.

The Doggie Mac’s food truck will continue its regular operations.

Scott opened the restaurant version of Doggie Mac's in late August 2020. It features the truck’s signature duo of hot dogs and mac and cheese as well as a burger and a few other restaurant-exclusive dishes.

Scott tells Off the Menu the brick-and-mortar location hasn’t brought in enough customers during the pandemic.

“That’s exactly what it was,” he says. “Yeah, (we) just couldn’t get over the hump.”

Scott is holding onto the South Grand storefront, however. In the near term, he plans to use it to expand Doggie Mac’s catering business and to host small private events. (He also teases a potential new project in Belleville.)

As for the restaurant, its closure is indefinite, but not necessarily permanent. Scott thinks the location is still viable and might revisit the concept this time next year.

“You know, let this whole COVID business go by and get everybody comfortable and then give that space a shot next spring,” he says.

The Doggie Mac’s restaurant will be open for two final services Friday (April 30) and Saturday (May 1) from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

