Doggie Mac's to close brick-and-mortar restaurant indefinitely

The brick-and-mortar location of Doggie Mac’s at 5622 South Grand Boulevard in Carondelet will close indefinitely, owner Bryan Scott has announced.

The Doggie Mac’s food truck will continue its regular operations.

Scott opened the restaurant version of Doggie Mac's in late August 2020. It features the truck’s signature duo of hot dogs and mac and cheese as well as a burger and a few other restaurant-exclusive dishes.

Scott tells Off the Menu the brick-and-mortar location hasn’t brought in enough customers during the pandemic.

“That’s exactly what it was,” he says. “Yeah, (we) just couldn’t get over the hump.”

Scott is holding onto the South Grand storefront, however. In the near term, he plans to use it to expand Doggie Mac’s catering business and to host small private events. (He also teases a potential new project in Belleville.)