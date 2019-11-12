No time to cook this Thanksgiving? No desire to clean up all those dishes? We have you covered with our annual guide to restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving or that are offering carryout meals.
This list will be updated through Nov. 27 at stltoday.com/offthemenu. If you would like your restaurant to be included, please email details to ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.
2nd Shift Brewing
Where 1601 Sublette Avenue • More info 314-669-9013 • Details Tasting room open noon-7 p.m.; no food available; outside food permitted
American Association of Railroaders Holiday Excursion
Where Bus departs from 1212 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, (Lowe’s parking lot) at 1:45 p.m. • More info 314-631-3131; aarstl.org • Details Round-trip via bus and train to secret Illinois restaurant for traditional Thanksgiving dinner at 5 p.m.; $75 per person (meal and transportation included); all participants must be 21 or older
Ameristar
Where 1 Ameristar Boulevard, St. Charles • More info 636-949-7777 • Details Amerisports Bar & Grill, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Falcon Diner, 7 a.m.-noon.; Landmark Buffet, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Applebee's Grill + Bar
Where Multiple locations • More info applebees.com • Details Open with regular menu; call for hours
Argosy Casino Alton
Where 1 Piasa Street, Alton • More info 1-800-711-4263 • Details Captain's Table Buffet open, call for hours
Ari’s Restaurant
Where 3101 Hampton Avenue • More info 314-644-4264 • Details Thanksgiving meal, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $19.95 for adults, $9.95 for children; reservations requested
Where 9992 Lin Ferry Drive, Green Park • More info 314-270-4472 • Details Thanksgiving meal, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $19.95 for adults, $9.95 for children; reservations requested
Baileys’ Restaurants
Where Baileys' Catering Kitchen, 313 North 11th Street • More info baileysmeals.com • Details Thanksgiving meals and a-la-carte dishes; order by Nov. 17 for pickup 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 27
Beast Craft BBQ Co.
Where 20 South Belt West, Belleville • More info 618-257-9000; squareup.com/store/beast-craft-bbq • Details Turkeys, briskets and Thanksgiving sides; order for pickup 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28
Beast Butcher & Block
Where 4156 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-944-6003; squareup.com/store/beastbbqstl • Details Turkeys, briskets and Thanksgiving sides; order for pickup 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28
Bishop’s Post
Where 16125 Chesterfield Parkway West, Chesterfield • More info 636-536-9404 • Details Thanksgiving brunch buffet, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $34.95 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under; plate Thanksgiving dinner, 4-8 p.m., $19 per person; regular dinner menu also available; reservations recommended
Bob Evans
Where Multiple locations • More info bobevans.com/thanksgiving • Details Restaurants close at 8 p.m.
Bolyard's Meat & Provisions
Where 2810 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood • More info 314-647-2567; bolyardsmeat.com/turkey-day • Details Brined ($6 per pound) or unbrined ($5.25 per pound) Buttonwood Farm turkeys; order for pickup 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 25 (brined) or after 3 p.m. Nov. 26 (unbrined)
Boston Market
Where Multiple locations • More info bostonmarket.com • Details Thanksgiving meal; $13.99 per person or $39.99 “Feast for 3”; catering and takeout also available; hours may vary
Boundary
Where 7036 Clayton Avenue • More info 314-932-7818 • Details Thanksgiving buffet, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; $58 for adults, $18 for children 12 and under, free for children under 4; reservations recommended
Brick House Tavern + Tap
Where 2 McBride & Son Center Drive, Chesterfield • More info 636-536-6291 • Details Open; call for hours
Bristol Seafood Grill
Where 11801 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur • More info 314-567-0272 • Details Thanksgiving buffet, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; $42 for adults, $20 for children 12 and under, free for children 3 and under
Where 2314 Technology Drive, O’Fallon, Mo. • More info 636-625-6350 • Details Thanksgiving buffet, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; $42 for adults, $20 for children 12 and under, free for children 3 and under
Capital Grille
Where 101 South Hanley Road, Clayton • More info 314-725-0930 • Details Thanksgiving meal, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; $43 for adults, $15 for children; regular menu also available; reservations recommended
Chandler Hill Vineyards
Where 596 Defiance Road, Defiance • More info 636-798-2675 • Details Thanksgiving buffet, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $38 for adults, $18 for children 12 and under, free for children 5 and under; reservations recommended
Chase Park Plaza Starlight Ballroom
Where 212 North Kingshighway • More info 314-633-3060 • Details Buffet, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; $78 for adults, $25 for children under 12, free for children 5 and under; reservations recommended
Cinder House
Where Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 North Second Street • More info 314-881-5759 • Details Thanksgiving buffet, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; $95 for adults, $39 for children 12 and under, free for children 4 and under
Cooper’s Hawk Restaurant & Winery
Where 1146 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country • More info 636-489-0059 • Details Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; $28.99 for adults, $12.99 for children $12 and under; regular menu also available
Cracker Barrel
Where Multiple locations • More info crackerbarrel.com • Details Dine-in and carryout available; hours may vary
Denny’s
Where Multiple locations • More info dennys.com • Details Regular menu available; hours may vary
Diamond Mineral Springs
Where 1 West Pocahontas Road, Highland/Grantfork • More info 618-675-2655 • Details Family-style dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; cash or check payment only
Eclipse Restaurant
Where Moonrise Hotel, 6177 Delmar Boulevard • More info 314-721-1111 • Details Thanksgiving buffet, 1-7 p.m.; $55 per person, children 12 and under half-price, free for children 5 and under
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
Where 550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield • More info 636-532-0550 • Details Thanksgiving buffet, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $33.95 for adults, $15.95 for children 12 and under, free for children 6 and under; reservations recommended
Feasting Fox
Where 4200 South Grand Boulevard • More info 314-352-3500 • Details Buffet, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (last seating); reservations recommended
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Where 1855 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Frontenac • More info 314-567-7610 • Details Three-course Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; $45 for adults, $22 for children 12 and under; regular menu also available; reservations recommended
Gallagher’s
Where 114 West Mill Street, Waterloo • More info 618-939-9933; gallagherswaterloo.com • Details Traditional Thanksgiving meal with seatings at 11:45 a.m., noon and 12:15 p.m. and 3:45, 4 and 4:15 p.m.; $35 for adults, $14.95 for children 13 and under, free for children 3 and under; reservations with credit-card number required at gallagherswaterloo.com
Golden Corral
Where Multiple locations • More info goldencorral.com • Details Thanksgiving meals ($79.99) and a-la-carte dishes, order for pickup Nov. 12 through Nov. 28; buffet with Thanksgiving dishes, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Grace Meat + Three
Where 4270 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-533-2700; stlgrace.com • Details Smoked turkey and roasted brisket, sides and pies for carryout; order for pickup Nov. 22 through Dec. 1
Grand Tavern by David Burke
Where Angad Arts Hotel, 634 North Grand Boulevard • More info 314-405-3399 • Details Three-course Thanksgiving meal, noon-10 p.m.; $65 for adults, $25 for children, free for children 5 and under; carryout Thanksgiving meal for 4-6 for $250, order by phone by Nov. 18
Highway 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen
Where 34 South Old Orchard Avenue, Webster Groves • More info 314-968-0061 • Details Whole turkeys, turkey breasts, sides and desserts; order by Nov. 21 for pickup 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 28
Hofbräuhaus
Where 123 St. Eugene Drive, Belleville • More info 618-800-2337 • Details Thanksgiving buffet, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; $24.96 for adults, $10.95 for children; reservations recommended
Hollywood Casino
Where 777 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • More info 314-770-8100 • Details Restaurants open; call for hours
Innsbrook Resort
Where 1 Aspen Circle Drive, Innsbrook • More info 636-928-3366 • Details Thanksgiving buffet, seatings at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.; $38 for adults, $16 for children 11 and under, free for children 4 and under; reservations with payment required
J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood
Where West County Center, 80 West County Center Drive, Des Peres • More info 314-965-4600 • Details Three-course Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; $39 for adults, $19 for children 12 and under; regular menu also available
Jilly’s Cafe and Steakhouse
Where 1630 Gravois Road, High Ridge • More info 636-671-7606 • Details Thanksgiving brunch, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; $23.99 for adults, $13.99 for children 2-10; reservations required
Kitchen House Coffee
Where 3149 Shenandoah Avenue • More info 314-732-0009 • Details Pies, cookies, yeast rolls and deviled eggs; order by Nov. 22 for pickup Nov. 27
Where 7700 Ivory Avenue • More info 314-202-8521 • Details Pies, cookies, yeast rolls and deviled eggs; order by Nov. 22 for pickup Nov. 27
La Tejana Taqueria
Where 3149 North Lindbergh Boulevard, Bridgeton • More info 314-291-8500 • Details Regular menu and turkey tacos, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Landry’s Seafood House
Where Union Station, 1820 Market Street • More info 314-231-4040 • Details Regular menu, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Last Kitchen
Where The Last Hotel, 1501 Washington Avenue • More info 1-866-752-7700; eventbrite.com • Details Seating for Thanksgiving buffet at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.; $45 (plus $9 gratuity), reservations required
Lumière Place Hotel & Casino
Where 999 North Second Street • More info 314-881-7777 • Details Restaurants open; call for times (see separate listings for Morton's the Steakhouse and Cinder House at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis)
Maggiano’s Little Italy
Where 2 The Boulevard, Richmond Heights • More info 314-824-2402 • Details Family-style Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; $39.99 per person, $17.99 for children 12 and under, free for children 4 and under
Mimi’s Cafe
Where 17240 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield • More info 636-530-4510 • Details Three-course Thanksgiving supper, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; $19.99 for adults, $9.99 for children
Miss Sheri’s Cafeteria
Where 5406 Southfield Center, south St. Louis County • More info 314-849-1141 • Details Thanksgiving plate (turkey and dressing with cranberry sauce, gravy and choice of side and dessert) and other menu items available, open 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; $11.95 per person
Morton's the Steakhouse
Where Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 North Second Street • More info 314-725-4008 • Details Regular menu available; call for hours
Nathaniel Reid Bakery
Where 11243 Manchester Road, Kirkwood • More info 314-858-1019; nrbakery.com/thanksgiving-2019 • Details Pumpkin and apple pies and other desserts and baked goods; order by 6 p.m. Nov. 23 for pickup through Nov. 27
Oceano Bistro
Where 44 North Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton • More info 314-721-9400 • Details Five-course Thanksgiving dinner, 2-7:30 p.m.; $45 for adults
Peacock Loop Diner
Where 6261 Delmar Boulevard, University City • More info 314-721-5555 • Details Open with full menu regular hours (8 a.m.-late)
Père Marquette Lodge
Where 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton • More info 618-786-2331, ext. 502 • Details Thanksgiving buffet, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $29.95 for adults, $10.95 for children 11 and under, free for 3 and under; reservations required for parties of six or more
Pi Pizzeria
Where 6144 Delmar Boulevard • More info 314-727-6633 • Details This location only open with regular menu, 1-11 p.m.
Pietro’s
Where 3801 Watson Road • More info 314-645-9263 • Details Turkey, roast pork or baked ham, sides and desserts, plus limited regular menu items, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children 10 and under; reservations recommended
Pint Size Bakery
Where 3133 Watson Road • More info 314-645-7142 • Details Pies and other baked goods for carryout; order by Nov. 22 for pickup by 5 p.m. Nov 27
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Where Multiple locations • More info popeyes.com • Details Cajun-style turkeys, $39.99 and up; order or pick up in restaurants until sold out
Porter's Steakhouse
Where 1000 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville • More info 618-345-2400 • Details Special Thanksgiving menu, 11 a.m.4 p.m.; reservations required
The Ritz-Carlton
Where 100 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton • More info 314-863-6300 • Details Brunch in the Restaurant, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $95 for adults, $47.50 for children 5-12; four-course Thanksgiving dinner in the Grill, seatings at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., adults $99, children 5-12 $49.50; reservations recommended
River City Casino
Where 777 River City Casino Boulevard • More info 314-388-7777 • Details Restaurants open
Robie’s
Where Magnolia Hotel, 421 North Eighth Street • More info 314-436-9000 • Details Open with regular menu
Russell's Cafe & Bakery
Where 5400 Murdoch Avenue • More info 314-553-9994 • Details Holiday pies and signature cakes available to order by phone
Where 952 Brookwood Center, Fenton • More info 636-343-8900 • Details Holiday pies and signature cakes available to order by phone
Where 14888 Clayton Road, Chesterfield • More info 636-220-3541 • Details Holiday pies and signature cakes available to order by phone
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Where 1 North Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton • More info 314-783-9900 • Details Three-course Thanksgiving dinner, regular menu also available, noon-7 p.m.; $41.95 for adults, $14.95 for children 12 and under
Where 315 Chestnut Street • More info 314-259-3200 • Details Three-course Thanksgiving dinner, regular menu also available, noon-8 p.m.; $41.95 for adults, $14.95 for children 12 and under
Sam’s Steakhouse
Where 10205 Gravois Road • More info 314-849-3033 • Details Thanksgiving dinner, limited regular menu also available, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; $31.95 per person, children 12 and under pay their age; reservations recommended
Soda Fountain at Union Station
Where Union Station, 201 South 18th Street • More info 314-923-3939; sodafountain-stl.com • Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
St. Louis Rotisserie Restaurant & Catering Co.
Where 12414 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur • More info 314-505-9098 • Details Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for pickup of ready-to-serve turkeys and Thanksgiving dinners; order by phone
Sunset 44 Bistro
Where 118 West Adams Avenue, Kirkwood • More info 314-965-6644 • Details Open noon-8 p.m. with a-la-carte Thanksgiving and other fare; reservations recommended
SweetArt
Where 2203 South 39th Street • More info 314-771-4278; sweetartstl.com • Details Baked goods and vegan Thanksgiving meal; order for pickup noon-6 p.m. Nov. 27
Texas de Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse
Where St. Louis Galleria, 1137 St. Louis Galleria, Richmond Heights • More info 314-352-8800; texasdebrazil.com • Details Regular dinner menu with traditional Thanksgiving dishes, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; reservations recommended; takeout available
Tucanos Brazilian Grill
Where 1520 South Fifth Street, St. Charles • More info 636-724-4499 • Details Regular all-you-can-eat Brazilian churrascaria menu with additional Thanksgiving dishes, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; $31.95 for adults, $12.95 for children 12 and under, free for children under 7
Union 30
Where Hotel St. Louis, 705 Olive Street • More info 314-241-4300 • Details Regular menu, 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; reservations recommended
Walnut Grill
Where Multiple locations • More info eatwalnut.com • Details Thanksgiving buffet, $28.95 for adults, $16.95 for children, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; catering available
Weber Grill
Where St. Louis Galleria, 1147 St. Louis Galleria, Richmond Heights • More info 314-930-3838 • Details Three-course Thanksgiving dinner, call for hours, $29.95 for adults, $10.95 for children 10 and under; smoked turkeys and sides available for carryout, order by 5 p.m. Nov. 22 for pickup Nov. 27 or 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 28
Yaquis
Where 2728 Cherokee Street • More info 314-400-7112 • Details Opens at 6 p.m.