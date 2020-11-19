'Dr. Page, I want to talk to you': Restaurants launch video campaign over county shutdown

“We want to be there to support him and his decisions with ideas and solutions for restaurants and employees when he does have these shutdowns, as opposed to coming out and, you know, you have a shutdown, and then there's nothing,” he says.

At the bare minimum, Teitelbaum says restaurants could provide questions — for example, about patio rules — that Page would be able to answer when announcing restrictions.

“All of those things could be done in advance so that there's no confusion, and at least (we can) be a support to him and an advocate,” he says.

Doug Moore, spokesperson for County Executive Page, says, ”We have made a commitment to work with restaurants to hear their concerns and see if there's a way that we can help them safely moving forward.”

The county on Thursday announced the release of an additional $3 million in federal relief funds for restaurants and small businesses.