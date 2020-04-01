During coronavirus pandemic, Clementine's ice cream pivots to pickup, delivery and donations

The coronavirus pandemic has ended dine-in operations at the three locations of Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery, but it hasn't curtailed demand for owner Tamara Keefe's acclaimed ice cream.

“I can't believe we're as busy as we are right now,” Keefe tells Off the Menu. “Everything takes so much time since we pivoted (our business model). You do what you got to do to keep your people paid.”

Clementine's has shifted to curbside pickup and delivery. The latter service especially has been “crazy” over the past week, Keefe says, with some 20 to 30 orders per day.

Meanwhile, the pandemic presented Clementine's with another issue. Venues such as the Fox Theatre that sell Clementine's single-serve ice creams have closed or postponed events, leaving Clementine's with a backstock that doesn't last as long in the freezer as a pint of ice cream.

Keefe and her team distributed some of the single-serve ice creams to friends and family.

Then, she said, “we still just had a lot left, and we're like, 'You know what? Let's find somebody who's going to get some joy out of this stuff and who could really use it right now because we're all stressed, right?'”

They donated some ice cream to first responders, some to a hospice to which Clemetine's already had a connection through a kitchen employee.

“The response has been so overwhelmingly affectionate that we were like, 'Yeah, this feels right, this is what we need to be doing,'” Keefe says.