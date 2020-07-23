You are the owner of this article.
Earthbound Beer reopens on Cherokee Street
Earthbound Beer reopens on Cherokee Street

Earthbound Beer founders

A product of Earthbound Beer is photographed on Tuesday, July 12, 2016, at their Cherokee neighborhood location. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Earthbound Beer reopens today (July 23) for sales from its walk-up window at 2724 Cherokee Street in Gravois Park. The brewery temporarily closed Tuesday after an employee displayed “COVID-like symptoms.”

“We are open tonight and through the weekend for window sales, after a deep clean/sanitize and two days of clearing the air,” the brewery posted on social media Thursday.

According to the post, “...our lone bartender who was not exposed to anyone else during this time will be running our window for now (please tip her well, she’s the best).

“Everyone who had contact with our bartender who is feeling ill is quarantining at home and will continue to do so until we know test results.”

Sign up for our newsletter

Concerned about COVID-19?

