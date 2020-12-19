Eat-Rite Diner boarded up, apparently closed

Eat-Rite Diner, the iconic restaurant located just south of downtown at 622 Chouteau Avenue, appears to have closed.

Photos of Eat-Rite with its front door and windows boarded up circulated on social media Friday.

KSDK reports that Eat-Rite’s owners said the restaurant closed Dec. 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Off the Menu has not yet been able to contact the owners.

The married couple took over the Route 66 landmark after longtime owner L.B. Forbes closed the restaurant in October 2017.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.