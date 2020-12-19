 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eat-Rite Diner boarded up, apparently closed
0 comments

Eat-Rite Diner boarded up, apparently closed

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis at a standstill

Eat-Rite Diner's Sarah Williams had cooked for only two take-out customers by nightfall in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. "I have no idea what to think, I just want to go home at this point," said Williams. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Eat-Rite Diner, the iconic restaurant located just south of downtown at 622 Chouteau Avenue, appears to have closed.

Photos of Eat-Rite with its front door and windows boarded up circulated on social media Friday.

KSDK reports that Eat-Rite’s owners said the restaurant closed Dec. 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Off the Menu has not yet been able to contact the owners.

Joel and Shawna Holtman reopened Eat-Rite on Opening Day 2018.

The married couple took over the Route 66 landmark after longtime owner L.B. Forbes closed the restaurant in October 2017.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

0 comments

Tags

Watch more

Entertainment

The restaurant beat changed forever: Ian Froeb's top stories of 2020

  • 0

The Post-Dispatch dining critic discovered the personal stories in an industry facing an existential crisis.

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports