Eat-Rite Diner boarded up, apparently closed

Eat-Rite Diner, the iconic restaurant located just south of downtown at 622 Chouteau Avenue, appears to have closed.
Photos of Eat-Rite with its front door and windows boarded up circulated on social media Friday.
KSDK reports that Eat-Rite’s owners said the restaurant closed Dec. 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Most-read stories in this section
-
Songbird, from acclaimed Kounter Kulture team, opens in Forest Park Southeast
-
Tani Sushi owner charged with willfully failing to pay state sales tax
-
Mangia Italiano, beloved South Grand restaurant and bar, to close Dec. 20
-
Mission Taco Joint launches Off the Wall pop-up in Kirkwood
-
Beast Southern Kitchen & BBQ opens Sunday in Columbia, Illinois
Off the Menu has not yet been able to contact the owners.
My buddy and @ksdknews photog @mightyjofoto just sent me this pic. ☹️💔 pic.twitter.com/CYZ6Cel03H— Rene Knott (@reneknottsports) December 18, 2020
The married couple took over the Route 66 landmark after longtime owner L.B. Forbes closed the restaurant in October 2017.
More as Off the Menu learns it.
Watch more
The Post-Dispatch dining critic discovered the personal stories in an industry facing an existential crisis.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.