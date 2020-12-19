Eat-Rite Diner, iconic St. Louis restaurant, has permanently closed

Eat-Rite Diner, the iconic restaurant located just south of downtown at 622 Chouteau Avenue, has closed.

Joel Holtman, who with his wife Shawna has operated Eat-Rite since 2018, confirmed the closure to Off the Menu Saturday.

“It was a good run” of almost three years, Holtman said.

Holtman said Eat-Rite had no business left due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has not only imposed restrictions on restaurant operations but has also greatly reduced the number of employees at several large businesses in and near downtown.

Holtman also noted the crime and violence that surrounds Eat-Rite’s location.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the Holtmans said they were “deeply saddened” to announce the closure. They also thanked employee Mitraya “Mickey” Dixon, “who stuck with the diner from the beginning of our ownership to the last day….”

