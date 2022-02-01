Eckert's announces new cider tasting room and doughnut-custard shop

Eckert’s Farms has announced plans to open both a cider tasting room and a combined frozen custard and cider doughnut shop at its farm at 951 South Green Mount Road in Belleville.

The Cider Shed Tasting Room & Pavilion will feature Eckert’s own hard cider as well as beer and cocktails. It will include a 3,500-square-foot indoor space (the farm’s current custard shop) and a covered pavilion with an outdoor bar, a stage and a 400-person capacity.

The frozen custard and cider doughnut shop will take over the farm’s cooking classroom. According to Eckert’s announcement, it will feature the farm’s cider doughnuts year-round.

“This is the biggest project that we have taken on since the Country Store and Restaurant were built in 2010,” Eckert’s president and CEO Chris Eckert said in a statement. “We feel that it will transform our Belleville facility keeping it relevant and exciting for future generations of Eckert's guests.”

Eckert’s aims to open the new venues in late spring or early summer.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.