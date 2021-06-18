 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eckert's Farm pop-up market opens June 24 in Rock Hill
0 comments

Eckert's Farm pop-up market opens June 24 in Rock Hill

{{featured_button_text}}
Sticky hands and smiles abound at Eckert's Strawberry Festival

Ripe berries fill baskets between the rows of strawberry plants during pick-your-own day on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Eckert's Farm in Belleville. May is strawberry month at the farm and the pick-your-own Strawberry Festival is in full swing through the end of the month. Reservations are available Saturday, Sunday and Monday next week. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

Eckert’s Farm is staging a pop-up market inside the former Lucky’s Market storefront at 9530 Manchester Road in Rock Hill. The pop-up opens June 24 and runs through August 28.

The market will feature fresh produce from the Belleville farm — including blackberries, beginning June 26 — as well as baked goods and the sort of grocery items (e.g. jam, summer sausage) that customers find at Eckert’s Country Store.

“For over 100 years, our mission has been to provide accessible farm fresh produce to our guests, and we cherish the opportunity to bring a bit of the Belleville farm across the river each year,” vice president of retail operations Angie Eckert said in a statement.

“This is our first time setting up in Rock Hill and we hope that it takes Eckert’s Summer Market to the next level as it’s centrally located and something the entire community can enjoy.”   

The market will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports