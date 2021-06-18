Eckert's Farm pop-up market opens June 24 in Rock Hill

Eckert’s Farm is staging a pop-up market inside the former Lucky’s Market storefront at 9530 Manchester Road in Rock Hill. The pop-up opens June 24 and runs through August 28.

The market will feature fresh produce from the Belleville farm — including blackberries, beginning June 26 — as well as baked goods and the sort of grocery items (e.g. jam, summer sausage) that customers find at Eckert’s Country Store.

“For over 100 years, our mission has been to provide accessible farm fresh produce to our guests, and we cherish the opportunity to bring a bit of the Belleville farm across the river each year,” vice president of retail operations Angie Eckert said in a statement.

“This is our first time setting up in Rock Hill and we hope that it takes Eckert’s Summer Market to the next level as it’s centrally located and something the entire community can enjoy.”

The market will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

