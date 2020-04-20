You are the owner of this article.
Edibles & Essentials to reopen Thursday
Edibles & Essentials to reopen Thursday

Edibles & Essentials

Chris Foster and Marcia Levy, both of St. Louis, dine at Edibles & Essentials, 5815 Hampton Avenue. Photo by Jerry Naunheim Jr.

Edibles & Essentials will reopen on Thursday (April 23). The restaurant and market at 5815 Hampton Avenue in St. Louis Hills closed until further notice during the coronavirus pandemic on March 23.

Edibles & Essentials will sell prepared foods to take and re-heat, to-go cocktails and groceries, including produce, eggs, chicken and beer and wine. Customers can shop inside Edibles & Essentials, with a limit of two customers at one time, or they can order online for curbside pickup.

“We are just asking for everyone to have patience with us as roll into unchartered territory,” owner Matt Borchardt said in a statement. “It may take us a week or so to get up to full steam.”

Edibles & Essentials' new regular hours will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

