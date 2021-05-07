El Papi Churro pops up with Peruvian-inspired churros

I didn’t need to bring my kids with me to enjoy El Papi Churro, but nothing I can write about the experience will compare to their wide-eyed glee that afternoon. The menu of this new mobile pop-up operation captures the spirit and fervor of a 7-year-old's appetite so well it might as well be written with a 64-count box of Crayola crayons.

El Papi Churro decorates its crunchy, airy bites of fried dough with lacy manjar blanco (Peruvian dulce de leche); with toasted marshmallows, chocolate sauce and graham-cracker dust; with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, sweetened condensed milk and honey.

Oh — and a scoop of vanilla ice cream is nestled alongside each of these Churro Bite Boxes.

Carol and Junior Lara are the married duo behind El Papi Churro, which debuted May 1 with an event at Earthbound Beer. El Papi is Carol’s father, Carlos Fillies. Carol says a visit to her family in Peru a couple of years ago kindled her interest in churros.

“We had some really, really good churros over there and took them back to the house,” she says, “and my dad (told me), ‘Wouldn't it be awesome if you opened up a place in St. Louis like that.’ And I always imagined it there, but I didn't really do anything about it.”