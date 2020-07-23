Elmwood, 33 Wine Shop return to takeout-only service

Two more establishments have temporarily closed their dining rooms and adopted takeout-only service again as the coronavirus pandemic continues:

Juniper to end dine-in service 'for the foreseeable future' "We're not a sustainable business, operating in a limited capacity," owner John Perkins. "We're not in a situation where we're offering real hospitality to people."

• Elmwood at 2704 Sutton Boulevard in Maplewood has ended dining-room service effective today (July 23). Takeout-only service will begin July 30.

“The rising numbers locally and nationally are too great to ignore, too great to leave to hope,” the restaurant posted on Instagram.

Per Elmwood's announcement, the takeout-only model will continue through August.

• 33 Wine Shop & Bar at 1913 Park Avenue in Lafayette Square has stopped bar service “until the issues surrounding COVID-19 have been brought under control, and (the owner feels) safe opening 33 for bar service to the public,” it announced on social media Wednesday.

According to the post, 33 will continue operating as a full-service to-go wine, beer and spirits shop.