Elmwood to reopen dining room as Pizza Champ pop-up

Elmwood will reopen its dining room next week after nearly a year of takeout-only service, but the acclaimed Maplewood restaurant is not ending the pizza menu that has sustained it during the pandemic.

Instead, Elmwood is temporarily turning into a full-fledged pizzeria.

From June 10 through August, Elmwood will operate as Pizza Champ, with a menu of pizzas as well as a burger, fried chicken sandwiches and other fare. The pop-up will preview a permanent Pizza Champ location, which Elmwood owners Chris Kelling and Adam Altnether aim to open later this year in Maplewood, as Sauce first reported.

“We're ready to reopen (Elmwood),” Kelling tells Off the Menu. “You know, the team’s vaccinated. We feel good about where the numbers are, where they're going, etc. But we wanted to keep our pizza in front of people, to be honest, until we opened (the new restaurant).”