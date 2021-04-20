Ernesto's Wine Bar closes in Benton Park

Ernesto’s Wine Bar at 2730 McNair Avenue in Benton Park has permanently closed.

In December, Ernesto's posted on its Facebook page that it was closing for the winter.

On April 2, the restaurant announced on Facebook that it would not be reopening, as Sauce first reported.

The restaurant’s phone number is no longer connected. A message to a general email address Tuesday was not immediately returned.

Ernesto’s opened in late 2009, its name and décor an homage to Ernest Hemingway.

