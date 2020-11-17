Esquire names Indo, Balkan Treat Box among country's best new restaurants

Indo, which Nick Bognar opened in Botanical Heights in June 2019, is ranked No. 6 of 23 restaurants on the list overseen by Esquire food and drinks editor Jeff Gordinier, who visited St. Louis before the pandemic.

“You wonder, as you sit at the counter at Indo and watch chef Nick Bognar at work: Can this guy do anything?” Gordinier writes. “Indo is not a sushi restaurant per se, yet electrifying bites of nigiri land in front of you during the course of a meal like random emoji lightning bolts of flavor.”

Bognar tells Off the Menu Gordinier sat at Indo’s sushi counter, and they had a “wonderful” conversation.

“But it was such a long time (ago) that I kind of forgot about it,” he says. “And I wasn't really sure if they were even going to do (a list) because of all the pandemic stuff.”