Ferguson Brewing Co. reopens on Wednesday

This post has been updated with new information.

Ferguson Brewing Co. reopens for dinner service Wednesday at 418 South Florissant Road in Ferguson, it announced on social media. The restaurant temporarily closed this weekend after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Ferguson Brewing is open for dine-in service, curbside pickup, takeout and delivery.

Original post follows:

Ferguson Brewing Co. has temporarily closed at 418 South Florissant Road in Ferguson after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a social-media post Sunday announcing the temporary closure, the employee last worked Aug. 26.

“This particular employee did not have any interaction with customers and very limited contact with other staff,” the post states.

The restaurant will be professionally cleaned before reopening.

“It is very likely this employee contacted the virus outside of work but for the safety of our guests and staff, we plan to remain closed until we have a full staff that has been tested and cleared to work,” the post states. “We continue to encourage everyone to wear masks and wash hands regularly to stop the spread of the virus.”

