Ferguson Brewing Co. temporarily closes
Ferguson Brewing Company in Ferguson (copy)

Post-Dispatch file photo

 Johnny Andrews

Ferguson Brewing Co. has temporarily closed at 418 South Florissant Road in Ferguson after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a social-media post Sunday announcing the temporary closure, the employee last worked Aug. 26.

“This particular employee did not have any interaction with customers and very limited contact with other staff,” the post states.

The restaurant will be professionally cleaned before reopening.

“It is very likely this employee contacted the virus outside of work but for the safety of our guests and staff, we plan to remain closed until we have a full staff that has been tested and cleared to work,” the post states. “We continue to encourage everyone to wear masks and wash hands regularly to stop the spread of the virus.”

