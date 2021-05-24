 Skip to main content
Filippo's Italian Kitchen & Bar closes in Chesterfield
Filippo's Italian Kitchen

Filippo's Italian Kitchen & Bar has permanently closed in Chesterfield. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Filippo’s Italian Kitchen & Bar at 120 Chesterfield Valley Drive in Chesterfield has permanently closed. The restaurant’s final service was Saturday (May 22).

The closure ends both a 10-year run for Filippo’s and a 30-year career as a restaurateur for owner Joe Sanfilippo, who has decided to leave the industry.

Sanfilippo closed his original restaurant, J.F. Sanfilippo’s Italian Restaurant downtown, at the end of 2018 after 28 years.

Sanfilippo tells Off the Menu his decision to close is “very bittersweet.” He wanted to exit the grind of the restaurant business, which the pandemic has heightened. The deaths of his mother and uncle within five weeks of each other were also a significant factor.

“I'm just like, ‘You know what? Enough's enough,’” he says. “I mean, this is a sign, and I decided to pull the plug.”

Sanfilippo says Filippo’s is not closing for lack of business.

“This is on my terms,” he says. “I'm leaving a lot of money on the table. But it was a matter of, you know — I hate to say life and death, but it's like enjoying life or not enjoying life anymore.”

Sanfilippo says the messages he has received about the closure — “the people that have touched my life and hopefully I’ve had some part in their lives” — has been overwhelming.

“It’s hard, but the best part of what I do is all of that,” he says.

