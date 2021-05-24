Filippo's Italian Kitchen & Bar closes in Chesterfield

Filippo’s Italian Kitchen & Bar at 120 Chesterfield Valley Drive in Chesterfield has permanently closed. The restaurant’s final service was Saturday (May 22).

The closure ends both a 10-year run for Filippo’s and a 30-year career as a restaurateur for owner Joe Sanfilippo, who has decided to leave the industry.

Sanfilippo tells Off the Menu his decision to close is “very bittersweet.” He wanted to exit the grind of the restaurant business, which the pandemic has heightened. The deaths of his mother and uncle within five weeks of each other were also a significant factor.

“I'm just like, ‘You know what? Enough's enough,’” he says. “I mean, this is a sign, and I decided to pull the plug.”

Sanfilippo says Filippo’s is not closing for lack of business.