Fine-dining institution Tony's to leave downtown for Clayton

St. Louis fine-dining institution Tony's will move from downtown to Clayton, owner James Bommarito confirmed Tuesday night.
Bommarito said the City of Clayton Board of Aldermen gave full approval Tuesday to Tony's conditional use permit to operate at 7620 Forsyth Boulevard in Centene Plaza.
Bommarito said the main reason for moving is to be closer to the restaurant's core customers.
“When we get a monthly report on our American Express (account), it has listed all the zip codes from all the credit cards that we get, and all the people that are coming to Tony's are coming from locations west of Skinker (Boulevard),” he said.
Bommarito pointed to the shutdown of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) for reconstruction in 2008 and 2009 as a major reason for the change in Tony's customers' habits.
“Another really big thing that happened to us was when May Co. checked out,” he said. “They were like a little piston in the engine that drove the downtown economy.”
Tony's opened as Tony's Spaghetti House in 1946. Under the stewardship of Bommarito's father, Vince Bommarito Sr., who died in 2019 at 88, it became the paragon of fine dining in St. Louis, winning local and national accolades.
Tony's and the more casual Anthony's Bar currently operate at 410 Market Street.
"We've been in this building since 1971," James Bommarito said. "This building's 50 years old. So to have an awesome opportunity to move to a brand-new, state-of-the-art building is an exciting opportunity for me."
At the new location, the Anthony's Bar concept will be on a mezzanine level above Tony's.
Bommarito said he aims to debut Tony's in Clayton between this November and January 2021. He does plan to reopen Tony's downtown, currently closed until further notice during the coronavirus pandemic, before the move.
“I grew up in Clayton. I've wanted to move the business to Clayton for some years, and I think it's just better for Tony's and our guests, too, for us to be closer to them,” Bommarito said. “The bottom line is that the only reason we exist is for our guests and friends that walk through the front door.”
