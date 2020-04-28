Fine-dining institution Tony's to leave downtown for Clayton

St. Louis fine-dining institution Tony's will move from downtown to Clayton, owner James Bommarito confirmed Tuesday night.

Bommarito said the City of Clayton Board of Aldermen gave full approval Tuesday to Tony's conditional use permit to operate at 7620 Forsyth Boulevard in Centene Plaza.

Bommarito said the main reason for moving is to be closer to the restaurant's core customers.

“When we get a monthly report on our American Express (account), it has listed all the zip codes from all the credit cards that we get, and all the people that are coming to Tony's are coming from locations west of Skinker (Boulevard),” he said.

Bommarito pointed to the shutdown of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) for reconstruction in 2008 and 2009 as a major reason for the change in Tony's customers' habits.

“Another really big thing that happened to us was when May Co. checked out,” he said. “They were like a little piston in the engine that drove the downtown economy.”