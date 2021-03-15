Fine-dining upgrade: A peek at Tony's new Clayton location, opening March 22

When Tony’s opens in Clayton next week, it will mark a new chapter in the 75-year history of the restaurant synonymous with fine dining in St. Louis.

It might also, at first, look like something out of “Star Trek.”

If you arrive at Tony’s through the lobby of the new Centene Plaza tower at 105 Carondelet Plaza, a remote scanner will take your temperature — and the temperature of up to five other people simultaneously — before you can enter the restaurant itself.

This, Tony’s owner James Bommarito tells Off the Menu, is “the best system that’s available in the world.”

Should you instead use the entrance on South Hanley Road into the restaurant’s second level — the new home of Anthony’s Bar, Tony’s more casual counterpart — a computer at the host stand will scan your face for a mask.

If you are not wearing one, the computer's icy voice will remind you to do so.

The new Tony’s will open for lunch March 22 and dinner March 24. It will also mark the return of Tony's and Anthony's Bar after a year's hiatus. Both downtown locations temporarily closed last March at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and did not reopen.