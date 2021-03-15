Fine-dining upgrade: A peek at Tony's new Clayton location, opening March 22

When Tony’s opens in Clayton next week, it will mark a new chapter in the 75-year history of the restaurant synonymous with fine dining in St. Louis.
It might also, at first, look like something out of “Star Trek.”
If you arrive at Tony’s through the lobby of the new Centene Plaza tower at 105 Carondelet Plaza, a remote scanner will take your temperature — and the temperature of up to five other people simultaneously — before you can enter the restaurant itself.
This, Tony’s owner James Bommarito tells Off the Menu, is “the best system that’s available in the world.”
Should you instead use the entrance on South Hanley Road into the restaurant’s second level — the new home of Anthony’s Bar, Tony’s more casual counterpart — a computer at the host stand will scan your face for a mask.
If you are not wearing one, the computer's icy voice will remind you to do so.
The new Tony’s will open for lunch March 22 and dinner March 24. It will also mark the return of Tony's and Anthony's Bar after a year's hiatus. Both downtown locations temporarily closed last March at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and did not reopen.
Bommarito announced in April 2020 that he would relocate the restaurant from Market Street downtown. At the time, he told the Post-Dispatch the move would bring Tony’s closer to its customer base.
“I've wanted to move the business to Clayton for some years, and I think it's just better for Tony's and our guests, too, for us to be closer to them,” he said.
The new Tony’s dining room is more compact than its predecessor's. When full capacity is allowed, it will feature 18 tables, as opposed to the 36 that were in the Market Street location.
Guests will sit in $2,300 Knoll chairs. (“They’re extremely comfortable, and they’ll last forever,” Bommarito said.) The décor features cherry wood and, on the dining room’s back wall, a newly commissioned painting by the Los Angeles artist America Martin.
Tony’s regulars will also spot a few Ernest Trova paintings from Market Street and, by the restroom entrances, the previous location’s photos of celebrities.
The new, custom-built kitchen retains one of Tony’s signature features: a policy of silence during service and a microphone for relaying orders from servers to the cooks.
“This is a system we’ve had since the '60s,” Bommarito said. “We do not allow any talking in the kitchen.”
The restaurant’s basement includes a separate kitchen for its bakery. The building's parking garage features free parking for Tony’s employees and a car wash for guests' vehicles.
Tony’s was founded in 1946 as Tony’s Spaghetti House. Over the ensuing decades, Bommarito’s father, Vincent Bommarito Sr., transformed it into a nationally renowned fine-dining restaurant.
Bommarito Sr. died in 2019 at 88. How would he have reacted to Tony’s new Clayton home?
“I think this is probably one of the most advanced restaurants in the United States as far as equipment and as far as the whole ambience on the inside,” James Bommarito said. “I think he would love it.”