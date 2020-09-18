Fire Chicken, serving Korean chicken gangjeong, now open in Overland

Fire Chicken, featuring the Korean dish chicken gangjeong, opened last month at 10200 Page Avenue in Overland. It occupies the small, standalone building that previously housed the Chinese restaurant Bek-Hee.

Chicken gangjeong, deep-fried pieces of boneless chicken in your choice of three sauces, leads the compact menu from married owners Sungmin and Michelle Baik. Michelle tells Off the Menu Fire Chicken's chicken gangjeong is closer to the dish's original flavor than what you might find in Korea right now.

“Nowadays the Korean people are thinking about being healthier too much,” she says, “so they are not adding salt or soy sauce that much and they are not adding the sugar that much.”

Fire Chicken's three sauce options for chicken gangjeong are teriyaki (sweet teriyaki sauce, scallions, sesame seeds), Fire (jalapeño, garlic, scallion, sweet soy sauce, sesame seeds) and Red (a sweet and spicy gochujang-based sauce, scallions, sesame seeds). Fried shrimp is also available with the same sauce options.