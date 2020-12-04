Fire damages new location of Brennan's in the Central West End

A fire early Thursday morning damaged the new location of the bar and restaurant Brennan’s at 316 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End. No one was injured, owner Kevin Brennan tells Off the Menu. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Thursday would have been the grand opening of the new Brennan’s, a Central West End fixture since 2003. Brennan’s vacated its original location around the corner at 4659 Maryland Avenue due to the expansion of the Saint Louis Chess Club.

Brennan says he does not know the exact timeline for repairs and reopening, though he imagines it will be a couple of months.

“But we do have two addresses there on Euclid, 314 and 316,” Brennan says. “They're like two separate rooms with two separate entrances and exits and bathrooms. So maybe there's a possibility that we could reopen as, you know, half of the ground floor.”

On Facebook, Brennan’s reported that most of its inventory, including its own and its lounge members’ humidors and cigars, were not damaged.