You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Five Star Burgers to reopen in Clayton, close permanently in Creve Coeur
0 comments

Five Star Burgers to reopen in Clayton, close permanently in Creve Coeur

Full access: $3 for 3 months.
100 Best Restaurants: Five Star Burgers in Clayton

An exterior view of Five Star Burgers in Clayton, photographed on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Five Star Burgers will reopen its original location at 8125 Maryland Avenue in Clayton for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery on Monday. However, the restaurant's location at 11621 Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur is now closed permanently, owner Steve Gontram announced Thursday.

Both locations closed until further notice in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The current and foreseeable economic climate created by the coronavirus pandemic is simply too devastating,” Gontram's Facebook announcing the closure reads in part. “Although I decided in mid-March to temporarily close both 5 Star Burgers locations, for various reasons it became clear in late April that only the Clayton location would be a viable store for the future.

“This decision was an incredibly painful one to make. I am incredibly sad for the 5 Star Burgers family and the Creve Coeur staff. It is my hope that I will get to work with some of these people again.”

More as Off the Menu learns it.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports