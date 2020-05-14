Five Star Burgers to reopen in Clayton, close permanently in Creve Coeur

Five Star Burgers will reopen its original location at 8125 Maryland Avenue in Clayton for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery on Monday. However, the restaurant's location at 11621 Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur is now closed permanently, owner Steve Gontram announced Thursday.

Both locations closed until further notice in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The current and foreseeable economic climate created by the coronavirus pandemic is simply too devastating,” Gontram's Facebook announcing the closure reads in part. “Although I decided in mid-March to temporarily close both 5 Star Burgers locations, for various reasons it became clear in late April that only the Clayton location would be a viable store for the future.

“This decision was an incredibly painful one to make. I am incredibly sad for the 5 Star Burgers family and the Creve Coeur staff. It is my hope that I will get to work with some of these people again.”

More as Off the Menu learns it.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member