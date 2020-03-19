Food Outreach turns abruptly closing restaurants' produce into nutritional lifeline

What happens to the remaining food at restaurants suddenly closing during the coronavirus pandemic?

Some has already been donated to Food Outreach, an organization that provides nutritional support to people living with HIV/AIDS or cancer.

Food Outreach is on a list of providers for restaurants preparing to close, executive director Julie Pole explains.

“One of the first things that they wanted to give us was their produce, the most perishable thing,” she said. “So of course we've got to be super-duper careful about that because our clients are very vulnerable in a lot of different ways.”

This week, though, Pole said, “we got to give all this lovely fresh produce that all we had to do was bag. Like, fresh green beans and beautiful fresh lettuce and heads of romaine and all this beautiful fresh produce just without our clients asking.”

Food Outreach serves about 2,000 individuals, 85 percent of whom are residents of the city or St. Louis County. Clients must live at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty line.

“They need nutrition desperately,” Pole said.

Food Outreach focuses on a protein-leaning, fruit-and-vegetable-forward diet. Clients receive two weeks' worth of meals (two meals per day) at no charge.

This week, Pole said, anticipating further restrictions during the pandemic, Food Outreach gave clients a month's worth of meals at a time.

To observe social distancing, the organization has also adopted curbside pick-up, as many of the restaurants remaining open are doing.