Food truck Doggie Mac's opens brick-and-mortar location in Carondelet

The food truck Doggie Mac's has opened a brick-and-mortar location at 5622 South Grand Boulevard. The new restaurant features the truck's signature duo of hot dogs and mac and cheese, each of which is available with various toppings (jerk pork and Philly steak for both, lobster for the mac and cheese, and, naturally, a mac-and-cheese topping for the hot dog).

The storefront's expanded menu features fried whole chicken wings, chicken fingers, fried shrimp and the Dang! Burger.

“Right now at the store, the biggest seller is the Dang! Burger,” owner Bryan “Chef B” Scott tells Off the Menu. “It's a half-pound, d-a-n-g, 'Dang!' burger.”

Scott describes his overall approach at Doggie Mac's as “all the flavors of the world, but with a soul-food emphasis. And what that really means is layers of flavor. So there's going to be a really rich layer (of) soul flavor to all the food that we put out here.”

The restaurant is part of a small shopping strip at the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Bates Street, on the Carondelet side of the boundary between the Carondelet and Holly Hills neighborhoods. The location is on a main thoroughfare, Scott says, but on the end of South Grand with fewer restaurant options.