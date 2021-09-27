Food truck Havana's Cuisine opens brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown

The food truck Havana’s Cuisine has opened a brick-and-mortar location at 1131 Washington Avenue downtown. The restaurant features the truck’s Cuban fare, with an emphasis on sandwiches. Signs in the window proclaim Havana’s Cuisine “the home of the Cuban sandwich in St. Louis.”

“We always wanted to have a place (that would be) the home of the Cuban sandwich and sell all kinds of Cuban sandwiches, (but) that is difficult to do in the truck,” owner Tamara Landeiro tells Off the Menu.

Unlike the truck, which offers very limited space for making sandwiches, the Havana’s Cuisine storefront features six panini grills for pressing sandwiches on both traditional Cuban bread from La Segunda Central Bakery in Tampa and softer media noche bread from a bakery in Miami. (Landeiro compares the latter's texture to a hot-dog bun's.)

The opening menu includes the signature Cuban with roasted pork, ham, Swiss, mustard and pickles; the Tampa Cuban, which adds salami; and the Croquette Cuban, which adds croquettes. The Media Noche sandwich features the Cuban’s ingredients on the aforementioned media noche bread.