You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Food-truck venue 9 Mile Garden announces July 3 opening, participating trucks
0 comments

Food-truck venue 9 Mile Garden announces July 3 opening, participating trucks

Subscribe for $1 a month
9 Mile Garden

A rendering of 9 Mile Garden, the food-truck garden to open in the Affton area this spring. Handout photo

9 Mile Garden, the food-truck garden now under construction at 9375 Gravois Avenue in the Affton area, will open to the public July 3, its operators announced Monday.

In addition to lunch and dinner service from multiple food trucks, the opening weekend will feature live music and, on July 4, an outdoor movie showing.

The garden's bar, the Canteen @ 9 Mile Garden, will also open.

“We’re excited to open our doors and bring a new gathering place to St. Louis,” managing partner Brian Hardesty said in a statement. “We’ll have plenty of sanitizing stations on-site, our tables will be situated more than 12 feet apart, and we’ll be encouraging our patrons to wear masks and practice social distancing. It’s important to us that people know that all regulations and measures are being taken to protect their health.”

The list of food trucks participating this year (which differs slightly from the list announced in February) follows:

Fire and Ice Cream

Zia’s

Sedara Sweets

Farmtruk

Guerrilla Street Food

Doggie Mac's

Seoul Taco

Essentially Fries

Zacchi's

Wok and Roll

The Saucy Iguana

Ukraft

Truckeria Del Valle

Burgers STL

Wayno’s

Blues Fired Pizza

Spud Shack

The Crooked Boot

Red Dirt Revival

Supersmokers

CJ’s Deli

Tastebudz Express

Heavy Smoke

Scoops & More

Poptimism

Graze

Smokin' Loud BBQ

Slice of the Hill

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports