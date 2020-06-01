Food-truck venue 9 Mile Garden announces July 3 opening, participating trucks

9 Mile Garden, the food-truck garden now under construction at 9375 Gravois Avenue in the Affton area, will open to the public July 3, its operators announced Monday.
In addition to lunch and dinner service from multiple food trucks, the opening weekend will feature live music and, on July 4, an outdoor movie showing.
The garden's bar, the Canteen @ 9 Mile Garden, will also open.
“We’re excited to open our doors and bring a new gathering place to St. Louis,” managing partner Brian Hardesty said in a statement. “We’ll have plenty of sanitizing stations on-site, our tables will be situated more than 12 feet apart, and we’ll be encouraging our patrons to wear masks and practice social distancing. It’s important to us that people know that all regulations and measures are being taken to protect their health.”
The list of food trucks participating this year (which differs slightly from the list announced in February) follows:
Fire and Ice Cream
Zia’s
Sedara Sweets
Farmtruk
Guerrilla Street Food
Doggie Mac's
Seoul Taco
Essentially Fries
Zacchi's
Wok and Roll
The Saucy Iguana
Ukraft
Truckeria Del Valle
Burgers STL
Wayno’s
Blues Fired Pizza
Spud Shack
The Crooked Boot
Red Dirt Revival
Supersmokers
CJ’s Deli
Tastebudz Express
Heavy Smoke
Scoops & More
Poptimism
Graze
Smokin' Loud BBQ
Slice of the Hill
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!