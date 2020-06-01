Food-truck venue 9 Mile Garden announces July 3 opening, participating trucks

9 Mile Garden , the food-truck garden now under construction at 9375 Gravois Avenue in the Affton area, will open to the public July 3, its operators announced Monday.

“We’re excited to open our doors and bring a new gathering place to St. Louis,” managing partner Brian Hardesty said in a statement. “We’ll have plenty of sanitizing stations on-site, our tables will be situated more than 12 feet apart, and we’ll be encouraging our patrons to wear masks and practice social distancing. It’s important to us that people know that all regulations and measures are being taken to protect their health.”