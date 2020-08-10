Food-truck venue 9 Mile Garden reopens Wednesday with new guidelines

9 Mile Garden will reopen Wednesday at 9375 Gravois Road in the Affton area. The food-truck garden and entertainment venue temporarily closed at the end of July after St. Louis County announced new coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses.

“Over the past week we have had extensive conversations with the St. Louis County Health Department and have agreed on procedures that allow us to safely operate within the health and safety guidelines put forth by St. Louis County,” managing partner Brian Hardesty said in a statement.

Among 9 Mile Garden's new guidelines, guests must remain seated in the outside garden area except when they are waiting in a socially distanced line at one of the food trucks. Seating will be available at tables (one group per table) and within seating circles marked by spray chalk (up to six people per circle; the circles are 10 feet apart from one another).

No seating will be available inside the Canteen, the garden's standalone bar building. Guests can order drinks inside and take them outside.