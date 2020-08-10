You are the owner of this article.
Food-truck venue 9 Mile Garden reopens Wednesday with new guidelines
9 Mile Garden opens in Affton

Jacob Schmidt of Graze hands food to Aaron Howard of St. Louis on opening day of 9 Mile Garden in Affton on July 3, 2020. 

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

9 Mile Garden will reopen Wednesday at 9375 Gravois Road in the Affton area. The food-truck garden and entertainment venue temporarily closed at the end of July after St. Louis County announced new coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses.

“Over the past week we have had extensive conversations with the St. Louis County Health Department and have agreed on procedures that allow us to safely operate within the health and safety guidelines put forth by St. Louis County,” managing partner Brian Hardesty said in a statement.

Among 9 Mile Garden's new guidelines, guests must remain seated in the outside garden area except when they are waiting in a socially distanced line at one of the food trucks. Seating will be available at tables (one group per table) and within seating circles marked by spray chalk (up to six people per circle; the circles are 10 feet apart from one another).

No seating will be available inside the Canteen, the garden's standalone bar building. Guests can order drinks inside and take them outside.

Also, each garden employee will wear a mask inside and outside, and guests will be required to wear a mask when standing.

The full list of new guidelines is available on 9 Mile Garden's Facebook page.

9 Mile Garden is also expanding its hours. The garden will now host trucks for lunch and dinner daily; likewise, the Canteen will also now be open every day. (When the garden debuted in early July, it was closed on Sunday, and there was no Monday dinner service.)

The garden's regular hours will now be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

