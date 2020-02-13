Food-truck venue 9 Mile Garden announces 30 participating trucks

9 Mile Garden, the food-truck garden slated to open this spring at 9375 Gravois Road in the Affton area, has announced a lineup of 30 participating food trucks.

The 30 trucks include Balkan Treat Box, Seoul Taco, FarmTruk, Guerrilla Street Food, Essentially Fries and Blues Fired Pizza.

9 Mile Garden manager partner Brian Hardesty tells Off the Menu the plan is for the garden to host 5 trucks for lunch, 7 trucks for dinner and 9 trucks for special events.

Hardesty says he sought to create as diverse a lineup of trucks as he could, and most of the trucks he approached said yes.

“I went with the best lineup I could possibly put together,” he says. “I think it’s a pretty good lineup.”

Participating trucks pay 9 Mile Garden a membership fee. The trucks will also pay what Hardesty describes as a “very small” percentage of their sales to the garden. In turn, 9 Mile Garden will provide free electricity, so the trucks won’t need to use their generators, as well as trash service.

(Guerrilla Street Food, which Hardesty co-owns with Joel Crespo, is one of the participating trucks, but it has no ownership stake in 9 Mile Garden.)