Food & Wine again names Beast among country's best barbecue

Food & Wine has again named David and Meggan Sandusky's Beast Craft BBQ Co. one of the country's best barbecue restaurants. The magazine's Sept. 3 article “The Best Barbecue in Every State” includes the Belleville restaurant among Illinois' standouts for its “boundlessly flavorful wagyu brisket.”

The Illinois section also highlights 17th Street BBQ in Murphysboro, the restaurant of renowned pitmaster Mike Mills. (17th Street operated a location in O'Fallon, Illinois, which closed in 2013.)

Food & Wine previously named Beast Craft BBQ Co. Illinois' best barbecue in a 2018 article. That article celebrated Ben Welch's Big Baby Q and Smokehouse as Missouri's best barbecue. (Welch closed Big Baby Q at the end of 2018; in 2019, he and the team behind the Wheelhouse and Start Bar opened the Midwestern downtown.)