Food & Wine again names Beast among country's best barbecue

Food & Wine has again named David and Meggan Sandusky's Beast Craft BBQ Co. one of the country's best barbecue restaurants. The magazine's Sept. 3 article “The Best Barbecue in Every State” includes the Belleville restaurant among Illinois' standouts for its “boundlessly flavorful wagyu brisket.”
The Illinois section also highlights 17th Street BBQ in Murphysboro, the restaurant of renowned pitmaster Mike Mills. (17th Street operated a location in O'Fallon, Illinois, which closed in 2013.)
Food & Wine previously named Beast Craft BBQ Co. Illinois' best barbecue in a 2018 article. That article celebrated Ben Welch's Big Baby Q and Smokehouse as Missouri's best barbecue. (Welch closed Big Baby Q at the end of 2018; in 2019, he and the team behind the Wheelhouse and Start Bar opened the Midwestern downtown.)
For 2020, Food & Wine notes several Kansas City restaurants and one Springfield restaurant as Missouri's best barbecue. The article mentions no St. Louis restaurants — though Beast does also operate Beast Butcher & Block in Forest Park Southeast's Grove.
The Grove location continues to expand its offerings during the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the Sanduskys introduced Wing Runner, a ghost-kitchen concept featuring smoked, deep-fried wings for takeout and delivery.
As of this past weekend, Beast Butcher & Block has resumed its live-fire Sunday brunch for patio dining and takeout from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. In-person and online ordering are available. Beast Butcher & Block has also reopened its butcher shop for walk-in customers. Regular hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m Sunday.
The Sanduskys are also opening a third restaurant, Beast Southern Kitchen & BBQ, in Columbia, Illinois.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!