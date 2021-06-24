Food & Wine declares Crown Candy Kitchen Missouri's best ice cream

Food & Wine is back with another list of the best examples of a popular food in every state. This time the dish is ice cream, and the magazine’s selection for Missouri is Old North St. Louis icon Crown Candy Kitchen.

Writer David Landsel says the 108-year-old restaurant and candy shop at 1401 St. Louis Avenue is “a Norman Rockwell-level bit of Americana and a quick trip away from modern day life to some kind of fantasy land where they're still mixing batches of ice cream in the antique copper kettle, where people come for chocolate malts and BLTs, where couples on big dates share banana splits.”

Owner Andy Karandzieff tells Off the Menu Crown Candy Kitchen’s inclusion on the list was a total surprise.

“I literally saw it on Instagram,” he says. “Somebody posted it. I'm like, ‘What the…?’”

Karandzieff says the honor is “awesome” — especially given the quality of ice cream available in St. Louis now.

“So that's quite the honor to be (at the) top of the list,” he says.