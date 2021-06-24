Food & Wine declares Crown Candy Kitchen Missouri's best ice cream

Food & Wine is back with another list of the best examples of a popular food in every state. This time the dish is ice cream, and the magazine’s selection for Missouri is Old North St. Louis icon Crown Candy Kitchen.
Writer David Landsel says the 108-year-old restaurant and candy shop at 1401 St. Louis Avenue is “a Norman Rockwell-level bit of Americana and a quick trip away from modern day life to some kind of fantasy land where they're still mixing batches of ice cream in the antique copper kettle, where people come for chocolate malts and BLTs, where couples on big dates share banana splits.”
Owner Andy Karandzieff tells Off the Menu Crown Candy Kitchen’s inclusion on the list was a total surprise.
“I literally saw it on Instagram,” he says. “Somebody posted it. I'm like, ‘What the…?’”
Karandzieff says the honor is “awesome” — especially given the quality of ice cream available in St. Louis now.
“So that's quite the honor to be (at the) top of the list,” he says.
Raising Cane's founder and CEO Todd Graves hosts the 10-episode Discovery+ series in which he helps restaurants nationwide navigate the pandemic.
This isn’t the first time a national spotlight has focused on Crown Candy Kitchen this year. In April, it was featured on “Restaurant Recovery,” a new Discovery+ series in which Raising Cane’s CEO Todd Graves helps restaurants with their pandemic struggles.
Karandzieff says Crown Candy Kitchen’s appearance on the show has helped bring in two kinds of customers: those who decided to visit for the first time after seeing it on TV and those who hadn't visited in many years but made it a point to return after viewing the episode.
“So that's great to get some new faces and see some old faces for the first time in a long time,” he says.
Crown Candy Kitchen joins several other area restaurants Food & Wine has honored over the past year.
Last September, Food & Wine named the original Belleville location of Beast Craft BBQ Co. among the best barbecue restaurants in Illinois. In November, the magazine said Beast Butcher & Block, Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions and Kenrick’s Meats & Catering were among the country’s best butcher shops.
In January, Food & Wine said Gioia’s Deli was the home of Missouri’s best sandwich. A month later, the magazine said the Donut Stop served the state’s best doughnuts.
Most recently, Food & Wine included both Missouri and Illinois in its April list of the 10 best states for pizza.