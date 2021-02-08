 Skip to main content
Food & Wine dubs Lemay's the Donut Stop home of Missouri's best doughnuts
Food & Wine dubs Lemay's the Donut Stop home of Missouri's best doughnuts

Donut Stop keeps treats rolling

The Donut Stop in Lemay in a file photo.

Food & Wine is back at it. A month after naming Gioia's Deli the home of Missouri’s best sandwich, the magazine has dubbed Lemay-area institution the Donut Stop the place to score the state’s best doughnut.

The article by David Landsel (who also penned the sandwich tribute) notes that Donut Stop regulars “are here for singular cherry fritters, fry pies and French crullers, and they are also here for the least dainty thing on the menu, the cinnamon glob, which is like a cinnamon roll, if somebody ran out of time to make it nice.”

Off the Menu was not immediately able to contact the Donut Stop’s owners on Monday.

In November, Food & Wine said Beast Butcher & Block, Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions and Kenrick’s Meat & Catering were among the country’s best butcher shops, and in May of last year the magazine named Nick Bognar of Indo one of its “Best New Chefs” nationwide.

The Donut Stop is located at 1101 Lemay Ferry Road.

