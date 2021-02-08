Food & Wine dubs Lemay's the Donut Stop home of Missouri's best doughnuts

Food & Wine is back at it. A month after naming Gioia's Deli the home of Missouri’s best sandwich, the magazine has dubbed Lemay-area institution the Donut Stop the place to score the state’s best doughnut.

The article by David Landsel (who also penned the sandwich tribute) notes that Donut Stop regulars “are here for singular cherry fritters, fry pies and French crullers, and they are also here for the least dainty thing on the menu, the cinnamon glob, which is like a cinnamon roll, if somebody ran out of time to make it nice.”