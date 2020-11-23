Food & Wine names three St. Louis butcher shops among country's best

Bolyard says it took a while for the news to sink in. He was in disbelief at first.

“I'm super proud of my staff because it wouldn't be possible without everybody's hard work,” he says. “You know, it's a group effort, so I'm just super grateful to be mentioned.”

David Sandusky of Beast credits the team of Ryan McDonald and Derek Graue for his butcher shop’s success.

“Those guys are the masterminds, not me, and I give them room to perform their talents,” he says. “They're exceptional, and I'm proud of them and proud for them to be able to see the fruits of their hard work.”

Off the Menu has not yet been able to speak to a representative from Kenrick’s. The Food & Wine article notes the shop’s sausages and its “excellent value barbecue bundles.”

