Food & Wine ranks Missouri, Illinois among 10 best states for pizza

If you’ve ever grumbled about the lack of respect afforded to St. Louis-style pizza, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for.

As part of a new series of articles celebrating pizza, Food & Wine magazine has named the country’s 10 best states for pizza. Missouri ranks No. 10 on the list, and the magazine’s love is directed squarely at the Lou.

The item on Missouri in the article by David Landsel introduces readers to Provel and then celebrates Imo's Pizza. (Landsel advises ordering the Deluxe.)

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Landsel also gives a shoutout to institutions Faraci’s Pizza in Ellisville and Frank & Helen’s Pizzeria in University City as well as (relative) newcomer Liliana’s Italian Kitchen in south county.

The Missouri item also looks beyond St. Louis-style pizza to mention Melo’s Pizzeria in Benton Park, Union Loafers in Botanical Heights and Noto Italian Restaurant in St. Peters.

Meanwhile, Illinois makes the list of 10 best states for pizza at No. 4. As you might have guessed, however, the magazine celebrates Chicago pizza rather than anything near St. Louis.