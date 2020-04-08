For Easter, restaurants offer meals, smoked meats and more

In addition to our list of more than 400 restaurants offering takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic, some restaurants are offering special items for Easter (April 12).

Here are a few that Off the Menu has seen available for pre-ordering. Pricing and availability is subject to change. Contact restaurants directly for up-to-date info.

Basso: Easter meals (bourbon-glazed ham, rotisserie Amish chicken, wood-fired Pacific salmon with beurre blanc, carved roasted pepper tenderloin) with salad, sides, dessert; curbside pick-up or delivery

Beast Craft BBQ Co.: smoked bone-in Duroc hams; pick-up April 11 (Belleville location only)

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: Fleming's for the Family family-style meals for four or six; takeout or curbside pick-up