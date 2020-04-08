You are the owner of this article.
For Easter, restaurants offer meals, smoked meats and more
For Easter, restaurants offer meals, smoked meats and more

In addition to our list of more than 400 restaurants offering takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic, some restaurants are offering special items for Easter (April 12).

Here are a few that Off the Menu has seen available for pre-ordering. Pricing and availability is subject to change. Contact restaurants directly for up-to-date info.

Basso: Easter meals (bourbon-glazed ham, rotisserie Amish chicken, wood-fired Pacific salmon with beurre blanc, carved roasted pepper tenderloin) with salad, sides, dessert; curbside pick-up or delivery

Beast Craft BBQ Co.: smoked bone-in Duroc hams; pick-up April 11 (Belleville location only)

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: Fleming's for the Family family-style meals for four or six; takeout or curbside pick-up

Grace Meat + Three: Sugar-glazed smoked ham, deviled eggs, sides; pick-up April 11

Maggiano's Little Italy: Cold-prepped Easter bundle (lasagna, chicken piccata and more) for 4-6, $120; pick-up April 10-12

Red Dirt Revival: Easter meals and a-la-carte dishes; delivery

Yolklore: Easter brunch grocery bundle (includes items that need to be cooked); pick-up April 10-11

