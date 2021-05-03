For restaurant owners, 100% capacity brings hope and practical concerns

“I mean, we might add a couple more barstools,” Collier says.

Under normal circumstances, Louie can pack as many as 88 diners into its narrow Clayton storefront. Owner Matt McGuire found the idea of Monday's announcement exciting, but the details left him “wildly confused.”

“If we’re keeping everyone legitimately six feet apart, that certainly doesn’t put us at 100%,” he says. “I don’t know what restaurant that would put at 100% capacity.”

Qui Tran will not yet expand the capacity to 100% at Mai Lee, his family’s restaurant in Brentwood, or the two locations of Nudo House in Creve Coeur and the city side of the Delmar Loop. The restaurants do not have enough space to open fully and maintain the 6-feet rule — and even if Tran wanted to reopen them at 100% capacity, the restaurants lack enough staff to do so.

Tran says safety is the new hospitality.

“I want people to know we're doing the right thing,” he says. “But then also they're comfortable as well — you know, rather than having somebody all on top of them.”