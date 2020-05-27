For some food trucks, St. Louis neighborhoods are the new hotspot

When Farmtruk served its first customers in more than two months Tuesday, the food truck wasn't parked on a corporate campus or downtown street. Instead, it was visiting a residential neighborhood near Creve Coeur.

The beauty of the food-truck model, owner Samantha Mitchell says, is “we can bring food to you." Increasingly, as the coronavirus pandemic has kept people at home, trucks are booking visits to neighborhoods. Kirkwood-based Blues Fired Pizza has driven to St. Peters; Tower Grove South-based Cha Cha Chow to Belleville.

Cha Cha Chow owner Sam Burke says neighborhoods have been an untapped market until now, though they are not so different from the locations where trucks usually operate. You go where the people are.

“And now people are at their homes all the time,” he says.

That might remain true even as businesses start to reopen. In addition to operating the truck Buzz's Hawaiian Grill, Buzz Moore manages popular food-truck gathering spots for the St. Louis Food Truck Association. He says most of the companies located at those hotspots have told him they are running at about 15% capacity.

“And that doesn't make it feasible for a food truck,” Moore says.