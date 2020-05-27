For some food trucks, St. Louis neighborhoods are the new hotspot

When Farmtruk served its first customers in more than two months Tuesday, the food truck wasn't parked on a corporate campus or downtown street. Instead, it was visiting a residential neighborhood near Creve Coeur.
The beauty of the food-truck model, owner Samantha Mitchell says, is “we can bring food to you." Increasingly, as the coronavirus pandemic has kept people at home, trucks are booking visits to neighborhoods. Kirkwood-based Blues Fired Pizza has driven to St. Peters; Tower Grove South-based Cha Cha Chow to Belleville.
Cha Cha Chow owner Sam Burke says neighborhoods have been an untapped market until now, though they are not so different from the locations where trucks usually operate. You go where the people are.
“And now people are at their homes all the time,” he says.
That might remain true even as businesses start to reopen. In addition to operating the truck Buzz's Hawaiian Grill, Buzz Moore manages popular food-truck gathering spots for the St. Louis Food Truck Association. He says most of the companies located at those hotspots have told him they are running at about 15% capacity.
“And that doesn't make it feasible for a food truck,” Moore says.
Buzz's is one of several trucks letting customers place orders online for a designated pickup time instead of having them order at the truck and wait for their food. Moore says his truck started experimenting with this system before the pandemic this winter so customers wouldn't have to wait in the cold.
“So when the curbside thing came along, we were well-positioned to set up in a neighborhood, take orders and assign pickup times,” he says.
Buzz's is also adapting its menu for neighborhoods. In addition to the truck's standard plates of teriyaki steak or chicken yakitori with rice and salad, customers can also buy larger servings of the meats and sides to essentially build your own meal kit.
While Buzz's is seeing fewer tickets in neighborhoods compared with its typical events, Moore says, “the average sale per ticket is up because instead of, you know, one person ordering a meal, we're having one family order for three to five people.”
To what extent can these neighborhood visits compensate for the usual business food trucks are losing during the pandemic? Experiences vary widely.
Blues Fired Pizza has made about 20 neighborhood visits so far, co-owner Steve Gleeson says. The visits have helped but are not at all comparable to the business its fleet of three trucks would usually be doing. (Blues Fired Pizza also runs a small brick-and-mortar spot in Kirkwood. Business there has increased fivefold during the pandemic, Gleeson says.)
Cha Cha Chow's Burke says he won't know for sure until the end of summer, but he estimates neighborhood visits are making up for about a third of the truck's lost business.
“Once I accepted the fact that I wouldn't make half what I made last year, it was much easier,” he says.
Go Gyro Go owner Ken Hirsch says the truck is doing 75% to 80% of its normal business by visiting neighborhoods four or five times a week. He sees a future for such visits after the truck can resume its regular operations because, he says, “people realize that, 'Hey, we can have a food truck come to our neighborhood, even if it's not during a pandemic.'”
Hirsch says Go Gyro Go might visit neighborhoods once or twice a week next year. Burke is more bullish on the future importance of neighborhoods to food trucks. He believes the pandemic will cause some people to stay close to home for years.
“I think it's pushed (trucks) five or 10 years in the future in just a few months,” he says.
As for Farmtruk's first neighborhood service during the pandemic, owner Mitchell says, “Everybody was happy.”
The truck served 114 orders, Mitchell reports. Customers gave one another space, and she saw only one person who wasn't wearing a mask.
“I think people felt really comfortable,” she says. “It was good. It was hot, though — hot under that mask. That'll be one of those things to get used to.”
