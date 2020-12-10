Four new fried-chicken sandwiches you will love

Among the many restaurant casualties of this godforsaken year was Mike’s Hot Dogs, Soups & Sandwiches, the small, relatively young University City spot that served St. Louis’ best buffalo-chicken sandwich — one of this town’s best chicken sandwiches, period.
I mention Mike’s not to be a bummer — not entirely, at least — but to emphasize a clear trend of recent years. A great fried-chicken sandwich, if not (yet) the cultural touchstone a great burger is, can by itself make a restaurant a destination.
Whether all four restaurants I highlight this week will become known for their fried-chicken sandwiches remains to be seen, of course, but each impressed me in its own way. (Note: Even where dine-in service was available, I ordered takeout.)
Perennial on Lockwood • A roll could barely contain the Crispy Chicken Thigh sandwich from Perennial on Lockwood, the new brewpub Perennial Artisan Ales opened in partnership with Olive + Oak in Webster Groves. (It’s adjacent to Olive + Oak’s new location.) The heat of a chile aioli and the distinctive tingling warmth of Sichuan peppercorns define this sandwich, but the key to its excellence is as obvious as its name: thigh meat, rather than breast, not just tender and juicy but still flavorful among all the powerful accents.
Where 216 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves • More info toasttab.com/perennial-on-lockwood
Freddie G’s Chicken & Waffle • At Freddie G’s Chicken & Waffle, which opened this summer in Hyde Park, the Freddie G Sandwich is exactly what you expect: fried chicken cushioned between two wedges of fluffy waffle. I love the textural contrast between the crisp chicken and airy waffle — pickles add some additional bright crunch — but what sells the sandwich is Freddie G’s signature G Sauce, a tangy, tawny concoction with a teasing sweetness and low, steady heat. Listed among the menu’s “Breakfast Favorites,” this sandwich will delight at any meal.
Where 1435 Salisbury Street • More info 314-354-6515; freddiegschickenandwaffles.com
Chicken Out • Fried-chicken sandwiches are the focus of Chicken Out, the new fast-casual Delmar Loop spot from the team behind Sugarfire Smoke House and Hi-Pointe Drive-In. Pressure-frying, an underrated technique, yields a crackling, juicy chicken breast, and the Nashville hot-style Spicy Chicken Out delivers a pungent chile smack bolstered by Crystal Hot Sauce mayonnaise. Peppered bacon gives the Cheep & Cheddar sandwich a pleasant bite, but the draw here is the velvety cheddar-cheese sauce. Learn from my example: Eat this in your car with extreme care.
Where 6197 Delmar Boulevard • More info 314-384-1010; chickenoutchicken.com
The Parkmoor Drive-In • Sometimes, you don’t need Sichuan peppercorns or Nashville heat. Sometimes, all you want is crunchy-yielding-to-tender fried chicken breast with snappy pickles on a soft but sturdy bun. The Parkmoor Drive-In, the reimagining of the iconic St. Louis restaurant that opened this summer in Webster Groves, delivers with the Crispy Chick. The original Parkmoor’s heyday predates my arrival in St. Louis, but even I know to pay an extra $1.25 to substitute onion rings for the fries that accompany the sandwich.
Where 220 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves • More info 314-938-5554; theparkmoor.com
