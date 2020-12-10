Four new fried-chicken sandwiches you will love

Among the many restaurant casualties of this godforsaken year was Mike’s Hot Dogs, Soups & Sandwiches, the small, relatively young University City spot that served St. Louis’ best buffalo-chicken sandwich — one of this town’s best chicken sandwiches, period.

I mention Mike’s not to be a bummer — not entirely, at least — but to emphasize a clear trend of recent years. A great fried-chicken sandwich, if not (yet) the cultural touchstone a great burger is, can by itself make a restaurant a destination.

Whether all four restaurants I highlight this week will become known for their fried-chicken sandwiches remains to be seen, of course, but each impressed me in its own way. (Note: Even where dine-in service was available, I ordered takeout.)