The food truck Frankly Sausages will return under new ownership. Chefs Ben McArthur and Chloe Yates hope to bring the acclaimed truck back to St. Louis streets by July 1.
Bill and Jamie Cawthon, who founded Frankly Sausages in 2015 and opened a bricks-and-mortar location on Cherokee Street in Gravois Park in 2017, closed the restaurant in May and put the truck and its brand up for sale.
Yates tells Off the Menu as soon as she saw the news about the sale, she shared it with McArthur.
“Sincerely, there was really no discussion,” she says. “It was, 'Do you want to go look at this truck?'”
McArthur and Yates will serve Bill Cawthon's original sausage and french-fry recipes from Frankly Sausages, a three-time STL 100 honoree. (They do plan to introduce their own recipes for the truck's burger and chicken sandwich.)
“We love Bill's food, and that concept is incredible,” Yates says.
Yates and McArthur are relatively new business partners. McArthur is likely best known to area diners for his time at the acclaimed, but relatively short-lived J McArthur's in Lindenwood Park.
Yates began her culinary career at OSP Tap Haus in south St. Louis County. In 2018, she was a contestant on Guy Fieri's “Guy's Grocery Games” on the Food Network.
Yates was working for Mandy Estrella (a.k.a. Plantain Girl) at Alphateria in Tower Grove South when that restaurant closed in March. McArthur contacted her as she was looking for what to do next.
“We met up and really clicked,” she says.
McArthur and Yates worked together on the menu for Brennan's Work & Leisure in midtown, and this month they launched Magnolia, a monthly, Southern-themed pop-up dinner at OSP Tap Haus.
In a statement, the Cawthons said, “We're absolutely thrilled to tell you we've left (Frankly Sausages) in the very best hands possible. We cannot wait to see how the brand will evolve, expand and flourish under their talents.”