Fuzzy's Taco Shop reopens 3 St. Louis-area locations

Fuzzy's Taco Shop (copy)

Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Webster Groves. Photo courtesy Google Maps.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has reopened three of its four St. Louis-area locations.

The locations at 8073 Watson Road in Webster Groves, 302 West Port Plaza Drive in Maryland Heights and 2412 West Clay Street in St. Charles are now open.

The Fuzzy’s at 1288 Old Orchard Center in Manchester has yet to reopen.

“We are still working on reopening our Manchester/Ballwin location,” the Facebook post announcing the Webster Groves reopening on Thursday said.

Fuzzy’s announced last month that all four of its St Louis-area restaurants and a Columbia, Missouri, location would close “for the time being.”

A separate statement from Fuzzy’s corporate office at the time of the closures said the restaurant was seeking “qualified franchisees” for the area.

