Fuzzy's Taco Shop temporarily closes St. Louis-area locations
Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Webster Groves is one of four area locations that has temporarily closed. Photo courtesy Google Maps.

The St. Louis area locations of the Tex-Mex restaurant chain Fuzzy’s Taco Shop have closed temporarily. Fuzzy’s announced the closures in an email to customers with the subject “Until next time….”

“We have made the tough decision to close our St. Louis and Columbia (Missouri) area locations for the time being,” the email states. “We love our Fuzzy's fans and the good vibes you bring us. We look forward to seeing your faces again soon, so stay tuned for updates on our local Facebook pages. It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later.”

The email did not provide a reason for the temporary closures. It did include an email address for further questions. A message to that address was not immediately returned Friday.

In the St. Louis area, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is located at 8073 Watson Road in Webster Groves, 1288 Old Orchard Center in Manchester, 302 West Port Plaza Drive in Maryland Heights and 2412 West Clay Street in St. Charles.

On Thursday, the Webster Groves, Maryland Heights and St. Charles locations posted slightly edited versions of the email message on their individual Facebook pages.

However, the Manchetster location announced its temporary closure on Dec. 28 in a Facebook post, citing “staffing issues.”

More as Off the Menu learns it.

