Fuzzy's Taco Shop temporarily closes St. Louis-area locations

The St. Louis area locations of the Tex-Mex restaurant chain Fuzzy’s Taco Shop have closed temporarily. Fuzzy’s announced the closures in an email to customers with the subject “Until next time….”

“We have made the tough decision to close our St. Louis and Columbia (Missouri) area locations for the time being,” the email states. “We love our Fuzzy's fans and the good vibes you bring us. We look forward to seeing your faces again soon, so stay tuned for updates on our local Facebook pages. It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later.”

The email did not provide a reason for the temporary closures. It did include an email address for further questions. A message to that address was not immediately returned Friday.

In the St. Louis area, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is located at 8073 Watson Road in Webster Groves, 1288 Old Orchard Center in Manchester, 302 West Port Plaza Drive in Maryland Heights and 2412 West Clay Street in St. Charles.