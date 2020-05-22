Gamlin Whiskey House and Sub Zero Vodka Bar to close permanently

Gamlin Whiskey House and Sub Zero Vodka Bar, the Central West End restaurants owned by brothers Derek and Lucas Gamlin, are closing permanently.
"The weight of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic were simply too much to bear," a Facebook post announcing the closures reads in part.
"Thank you for the happiness you brought us every day when we opened our doors," the Facebook post continues. "Thank you for being there for us in good times and bad, and thank you for helping us bring our dreams to life. The road ahead is uncharted territory, and none of us know what the future holds, but we will be stronger in the end."
Gamlin Whiskey House will open for curbside pickup from 3-6 p.m. today. According to the Facebook post, "You are welcome to redeem your Sub Zero Vodka Bar or Gamlin Whiskey House gift cards for to-go cocktails."
